Just a few weeks after unveiling the 16th Avenue West road extension, the City of Williston opened up another important piece of infrastructure to help connect the citizens of Williston.
With signage in place, the 42nd Street West extension opened up for public use on Nov. 8. The extension is over a mile in length, running from 16th Avenue West and connected with 32nd Avenue West just past the Municipal Golf Course. The new outlet is an additional east and west arterial connection across town.
This week, work included general clean up and fog sealing the pavement surface, which is a coating of an asphalt emulsion to the existing pavement surface to seal and preserve the underlying pavement structure. The fog seal is also what gives the pavement its deep, rich black color.
With the road complete, the intersection of 16th Avenue West and 42nd Street West will now operate as a four-way stop. The City stated that both roads are slated to have curb and gutter, a five-foot sidewalk on the north side, and a 10-foot walking path on the south side.
The extension is just a semi-temporary surface, with 42nd Street West and the 32nd Avenue West connection to be widened by about five feet in the future when the budget allows, likely 2022, and will also include permanent striping with epoxy paint.
To view ongoing construction areas throughout the City of Williston, please visit the 2020 Construction Map at: https://bit.ly/Construction2020.
For future updates, please follow the City of Williston on Facebook at facebook.com/cityofwilliston.