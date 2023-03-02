With nearly 100 guest rooms planned for a new hotel tower, 4 Bears Casino & Lodge is building a $95 million project in New Town.
Located between Minot and Williston, the existing two-story casino/lodge is being demolished to make way for a 108,000-square-foot seven-story hotel and conference center.
The hotel tower will offer 90 guest rooms, gaming facilities, offices and a large sports bar with dining rooms and gaming stations. A 2,500-square-foot ballroom is also planned, along with meeting rooms and a restaurant with glass-surrounded dining, according to a press release.
The new facility will also include a spa, with couples' massage, a gift shop, fitness room and beauty salon.
"The 4 Bears casino is an integral part of our regional economy," said Mark Fox, chairman of Three Affiliated Tribes: Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA).
"The MHA Nation supports this hotel development as a means to protect nearly 200 full-time jobs," Fox continued. "The infrastructure is also necessary to compete with the expansive, off-reservation gaming authorized by the state over the past three years."
The current casino is situated near the shoreline of Lake Sakakawea, a reservoir and popular destination in northwest North Dakota that offers fishing, boating, camping and hiking.
Kraus-Anderson Construction, a Minneapolis-based engineering firm that has extensive experience working with North American tribes — including six in North Dakota — is building the new hotel tower and conference center.
"We are excited to begin this significant expansion that will enlarge and enhance 4 Bears Casino & Lodge, as well as bring more business and tourism to this beautiful area," said George Trujillo, a senior project manager for Kraus-Anderson Construction.
According to a press release, demolition of the existing hotel has already begun.
"Construction of the new hotel tower will begin in June 2023 and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025," the press release stated.