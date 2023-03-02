4 Bears Casino

An artist rendering of a planned $95 million expansion project at 4 Bears Hotel & Casino in New Town, North Dakota.

 4 Bears Hotel & Casino

With nearly 100 guest rooms planned for a new hotel tower, 4 Bears Casino & Lodge is building a $95 million project in New Town.

Located between Minot and Williston, the existing two-story casino/lodge is being demolished to make way for a 108,000-square-foot seven-story hotel and conference center.



Tags

Load comments