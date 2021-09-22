The 13 graduates of the 2021 Leadership Williston class got to find that out hands-on over the last eight months. During monthly meetings and other events, they learned about nearly every aspect of the community, from local government to history to major industries.
They also put together projects to better the community.
On Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, the 13 graduates talked about the projects they worked on and gave updates.
Melissa Kirby with Great Plains Women's Health Center, for example, is working to get every hockey coach with the local hockey association certified in first aid and CPR. Mitch Melberg with the Williston Herald is launching a series of educational workshops about bees and beekeeping.
Rochelle Villa, the membership and engagement manager for the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce and the director of Leadership Williston, told the group they were joining more than 200 other alumni of the program. The goal of the program is to show people how to lead in whatever position they happen to have.
"The journey for all of you has only begun," she said.
Bernell Hirning, the new president of Williston State College, told the group that one lesson that was important for them to learn was when to lead and when to follow. That is something many people struggle with it, but it is also key to leading others effectively.
Hirning told of his experience with a similar program while living in California. After the first weekend, he was motivated to step forward and volunteer for any committee where he thought he could be useful.
It's also important to pay attention to the styles other leaders use and learn what works, Hirning said.
He advised being a humble, kind, respectful leader.
"The most respected leaders in history are not the loud, boastful ones," he said.
One of the most essential lessons, Hirning said, is not to be a leader for the praise or recognition. Satisfaction has to come from within.