At its recent annual shareholder meeting, David Hanson, President and Chief Executive Officer announced that the American State Bank Holding Company, Inc. had another successful year in 2021. The Company reported year-end total assets of more than $678,000,000.
The holding company’s wholly owned subsidiary, American State Bank & Trust Company, continued its historical practice of achieving strong growth and performance on an annual basis. Overall, the bank’s commitment to capital strength continues with strong capital levels that are all well in excess of regulatory minimums. Hanson was pleased to report that the bank continued its dominant market share position in 2021. In addition, the bank’s total loan portfolio remains well diversified in the consumer, commercial, agricultural and residential real estate sectors.
During the meeting, the shareholders re-elected the following Directors to the ASB&T Board: Tamara Davidson Sogard, Patrick O. Sogard, Earl Rennerfeldt, Laurie Furuseth, Ken Heen, Rick Tofte, Ryan Geltel, Rick Braaten and David Hanson. The board approved the promotions of Assistant Vice President and Real Estate Loan Assistant Manager Meghan Wenker to AVP and Real Estate Loan Department Manager; AVP and Internal Audit Manager & Compliance/BSA Officer Brandon Passley to Vice President and Internal Audit Manager and Compliance/BSA Officer; Trust Department Employee Benefits Officer Rebekka Johnson to Employee Benefits and Trust Operations Officer; and System Security Analyst Angie March to System Security Officer.
“Notwithstanding the challenges caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, 2021 was another successful year for American State Bank and Trust Company,” Hanson said, “Our staff continues to focus on the Bank’s mission to be the premier financial institution in our trade area by partnering with our customers to achieve their financial goals. We continue to support our growing customer base to successfully meet the challenges and opportunities in the Williston area. As part of our core business practices, we continue to support the many community projects, organizations and agencies through monetary contributions and employee participation.”
ASB&T continues to support many community groups and organizations. The Bank and the Pat and Tammy Davidson Sogard Family joined forces to donate $100,000.00 to the Little Joe’s Early Childcare Center being built by St. Joseph’s Church and School.
Among the many other entities that received contributions from ASB&T were: CHI St. Alexius Williston Medical Foundation, Williston State College and Foundation, Coyote Foundation, Williston High School, Williams County 4-H, Trinity Christian School, Basin United Way, Salvation Army, Upper Missouri Ministries, Relay For Life, Williston Regional Economic Development Corporation, Band Day Festival, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, Williston Downtowners Association, Williston Parks & Recreation, and Region 1 Senior Services.
ASB&T’s employee directed donation program, in its 12th year, also contributed nearly $9,000 to 29 local organizations. Over the past 12 years, the program has directed close to $250,000 in contributions on behalf of ASB&T’s individual employees.