The 2020 Census and Department of Commerce’s Economic Resiliency Grant were the topics of conversation at The Chamber of Commerce’s 1 Million Cups event.
Williams County Communications and Research Analyst Officer Lindsey Harriman addressed the morning’s attendees in City Halls’ John Kautzman Chamber Room, speaking on the 2020 Census, and why completing the census is important for the state. According to Harriman, Williston and Williams County are only around 50 percent complete for the census, with data collection ending in September, rather than the originally anticipated extend date of October.
Harriman explained that the census is important to the state not only to determine the number of residents, but for requesting federal money for projects such as infrastructure improvements, schools and healthcare systems, as well as determining representation for the state based on the population. For each person not counted in the census, she said, approximately $19,100 in federal funding is lost over 10 years.
Anyone who has lived in the state for six months and one day prior to April 1, 2020 should be counted in North Dakota’s census. The census can be completed online at www.my2020census.gov. As an incentive to complete the census, the city and county are giving away four $1,000 cash prizes at upcoming local events, including the Chokecherry Festival on Aug. 7 and 8. Once your census is complete, you are able to register to win, however if you prefer not to attend one of the census events, registration entries will be available at the Williston ARC, American State Bank’s Downtown location, Williston Community Library, Tioga City Hall and Dakota West Credit Union in Grenora and Ray.
Chamber of Commerce President Rachel Richter Lordemann took the floor next, discussing the North Dakota Department of Commerce’s recently announced Economic Resiliency Grant. The purpose of the grant is for businesses to use the funds for investments that help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Qualifying North Dakota Businesses can apply for up to $50,000 or up to $100,000 for businesses with more than one location.
There will be three application rounds or until funding runs out, beginning in August. The grant application process is anticipated to open soon, and applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available.
Qualifying businesses must meet certain criteria, such as being registered to do business in North Dakota, having one or more permanent physical locations in the state, having been financially solvent prior to March, and having been negatively financially impacted by COVID-19. Additionally, applicants agree that they will use the money for approved expenses only, and return the difference, if applicable.
A presentation and application training video, along with more information regarding the grant process, is available on the North Dakota Response website, Economic Resiliency Grant page at https://belegendary.link/ERG.