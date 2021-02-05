The company that owns American State Bank and Trust Company in Williston saw growth in total assets, deposits and loans in 2020.
At its recent annual shareholder meeting, David Hanson, President and Chief Executive Officer announced that the American State Bank Holding Company, Inc. had another successful year in 2020. The company reported year-end total assets of more than $620,000,000. On average in 2020, the organization saw growth in total assets, deposits and loans.
The holding company’s wholly owned subsidiary, American State Bank & Trust Company, continued its historical practice of achieving strong growth and performance on an annual basis. Overall, the bank’s commitment to capital strength continues with strong and growing capital levels that are all well in excess of regulatory minimums. Hanson was pleased to report that the bank continued its dominant market share position in 2020.
In addition, the bank’s total loan portfolio remains well diversified in the consumer, commercial, agricultural and residential real estate sectors. Hanson said, “ASB&T worked with its customers to address the financing needs of our unique economy. This was especially true in 2020 as the bank worked with both customers and non-customers to process numerous Paycheck Protection Program loans that the U.S. Government made available in response to the significant slowdown in our national economy.”
During the meeting, the shareholders re-elected the following directors to the ASB&T Board: Tamara Davidson Sogard, Patrick O. Sogard, Earl Rennerfeldt, Laurie Furuseth, Ken Heen, Rick Tofte, Ryan Geltel, Rick Braaten and David Hanson. The board approved the promotions of Real Estate Loan Representative Leslie Haas to Real Estate Loan Officer, and Internal Audit Officer Stefanie Fisher and Real Estate Loan Officer Meghan Wenker were named Assistant Vice Presidents.
“Notwithstanding the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was another successful year for American State Bank and Trust Company,” Hanson said, “Our staff continues to focus on the Bank’s mission to be the premier financial institution in our trade area by partnering with our customers to achieve their financial goals. We continue to support our growing customer base to successfully meet the challenges and opportunities in the Williston area. As part of our core business practices, we continue to support the many community projects, organizations and agencies through monetary contributions and employee participation.”
ASB&T continues to support many community groups and organizations. ASB&T designated the largest donation in its history in 2019, $500,000, to the Innovation Academy. Pat and Tammy Sogard said, “We were so pleased to see the American State Bank & Trust Company Innovation Academy open in 2020 and begin serving students. What a great testament to the resiliency and drive of the students, teachers and staff.”
Among the entities that received contributions from ASB&T were: CHI St. Alexius Williston Medical Foundation, Williston State College and Foundation, Coyote Foundation, Williston High School, Williston Middle School, St. Joseph’s School, Trinity Christian School, Basin United Way, Salvation Army, Upper Missouri Ministries, Relay For Life, Williston Regional Economic Development Corporation, Band Day Festival, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, Williston Downtowners Association, Williston Parks & Recreation, and Region 1 Senior Services.
An employee directed donation program in its 11th year, also contributed nearly $10,000 to 30 local organizations. Over the past 11 years the program has directed close to $240,000 in contributions on behalf of individual employees.