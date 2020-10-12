The City of Williston announced that on Wednesday, Oct 14, the 16th Avenue West extension will be open to public use.
In a release, the City stated that brief public ceremony with remarks from Mayor, Howard Klug, will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Wednesday will commemorate the first arterial road built on airport property since the construction of Sloulin Field International Airport in 1952,” explained City Administrator, David Tuan. “We are excited to open this road as it signals a new chapter for Williston Square and for Williston.”
The public is invited to the ceremony and attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Attendees can enter the new portion of 16th Avenue West from 26th Street West and can park on 16th Avenue West.
The ceremony will be held at the intersection of 16th Avenue West and the extension of 33rd Street West.
Following remarks, the road will be officially open with the Mayor leading the first cars through to 42nd Street West. Construction on the 1-mile connection between 26th Street West and 42nd Street West began on May 18, 2020. The project’s contractor is BEK Consulting and the engineer, Alliance Consulting Group.