The 1 Million Cups program is a free, nationwide gathering designed to educate, engage and accelerate early-stage startups. Williston Economic Development applied to be a 1MC community in late 2017 and their first meeting was in March of 2018.

“We have collaborated with a number of entities throughout the years to bring 1MC to our business community,” said Barbara Peterson, 1MC Organizer. “We currently are partnering with Frame x Frame Videography, Tri-County Regional Development Council, North Dakota Women’s Business Center, Small Business Development Center, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, and Young Bucks Coffee and Eatery.”



