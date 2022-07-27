The 1 Million Cups program is a free, nationwide gathering designed to educate, engage and accelerate early-stage startups. Williston Economic Development applied to be a 1MC community in late 2017 and their first meeting was in March of 2018.
“We have collaborated with a number of entities throughout the years to bring 1MC to our business community,” said Barbara Peterson, 1MC Organizer. “We currently are partnering with Frame x Frame Videography, Tri-County Regional Development Council, North Dakota Women’s Business Center, Small Business Development Center, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, and Young Bucks Coffee and Eatery.”
Throughout the past several years, business owners have shared their startup stories with fellow entrepreneurs to support each other over a million cups of coffee. Presenters typically have a business that is less than five years old. The meetings allow them to tap into education, connections, and get feedback from the community on their business. Attendees are encouraged to be active participants in the entrepreneur’s success.
The next 1MC meeting will be 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd at Young Bucks Coffee and Eatery. The meetings are free and open to the public and there is always plenty of coffee! The meetings are also livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/1MCWST.
The following presenters will speak at the August 3rd meeting:
The Shopper: The longtime Williston business has new owners. Come and meet JC and Susan LaBar and learn about the process of buying an existing business and their dreams for the future.
Williston Area Chamber of Commerce: Anna Nelson, President of the Chamber, will share information about the services, resources and networking opportunities that are provided by the Chamber.