Three of the four cash prizes have been awarded to residents who have completed their 2020 census, but one more chance at $1,000 remains.
Williams County and the City of Williston announced in July that they would be partnering together for a cash giveaway to encourage residents to complete their 2020 census, awarding four $1,000 cash prizes at upcoming local events. Three of the four prizes have now been awarded, with Abby Salinas, Linda Granley and Julie Christen taking home some cash. The final giveaway is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the CVB and James Memorial Art in the Park community event.
Residents will be able to complete their census on site at, if they are unable to do so prior. Those who have already completed their census are also welcome to come register.
If you prefer not to attend one of the census events, registration entries will be available at the Williston ARC, Williston Community Library, Tioga City Hall and Dakota West Credit Union in Grenora and Ray.
The census is important to the state not only to determine the number of residents, but those numbers are used in requesting federal money for projects such as infrastructure improvements, schools and healthcare systems, as well as determining representation for the state based on the population. For each person not counted in the census, approximately $19,100 in federal funding is lost over 10 years.
Anyone who has lived in the state for six months and one day prior to April 1, 2020 should be counted in North Dakota’s census. Currently, the state has had a response rate of a little more than 60 percent, with Williams County and Williston showing a response of about 50 percent. The census can be completed online at www.my2020census.gov. For more information, contact the Williston CVB at 701-774-9041.