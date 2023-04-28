Gov Doug Burgum mug

Gov. Doug Burgum

BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum, members of the 69th Legislative Assembly and State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus celebrated the signing of a major tax relief package Thursday that will provide a combined $515 million in savings for payers of state individual income tax and local property tax over the next two years.

Burgum signed House Bill 1158 with Rep. Craig Headland, the bill’s prime sponsor, House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, bill sponsors, Kroshus and other bill supporters during a ceremony at the Capitol. 



Tags

Load comments