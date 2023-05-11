Gov. Doug Burgum mug

Gov. Doug Burgum

BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum completed the signing of 45 bills Thursday that remained after the North Dakota Legislature adjourned its 2023 biennial regular session on April 30. Burgum had 15 business days to sign bills remaining in the governor’s possession when the assembly adjourned sine die.

The Legislature sent 590 bills to the governor’s desk, out of a total of 932 bills introduced. Burgum signed 583 bills, vetoed seven bills in their entirety and partially vetoed Senate Bill 2015, the Office of Management and Budget appropriations bill. 



