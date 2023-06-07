Governor Burgum

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced he was running for president the morning of June 7.

 Photo courtesy Office of the Governor.

The race for leader of the free world ramped up on Wednesday as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum filed to run for President of the United States.

Burgum, a Republican, has been at the helm of North Dakota since December 15, 2016 and is the states 33rd governor of the state.



