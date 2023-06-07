The race for leader of the free world ramped up on Wednesday as North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum filed to run for President of the United States.
Burgum, a Republican, has been at the helm of North Dakota since December 15, 2016 and is the states 33rd governor of the state.
Born and raised in North Dakota, Burgum put a mortgage on his inherited farmland after graduating from college in 1983 to invest in a small tech startup, Great Plains Software.
Growing that company, it caught the eye of Microsoft who purchased the company in 2001 for $1.1 billion.
After working for Microsoft and founding Kilbourne Group, among other ventures, Burgum entered the Republican primary in the 2016 North Dakota gubernatorial election.
Burgum was reelected in 2020 and now has his sights on the White House.
During his two terms as North Dakota's governor, Burgum has implemented Vision Zero alongside the North Dakota Department of Transportation to which the state has seen record lows in traffic deaths.
He has also set a goal for North Dakota to become carbon-neutral by 2030 while maintaining a robust fossil fuel industry, using carbon capture and storage technology.
Burgum has also signed a near-total ban on abortion in North Dakota, along with a near total ban on gender-affirming care to minors, banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools as well as signing a bill that exempts members of the North Dakota National Guard and reserve from paying income tax.
On Burgum's Twitter page, he announced on June 7 that he will be running for president stating "Today, America's facing new challenges and how we respond will define our future." Burgum continued, "We need a new leader for our changing economy."
The post states, "As Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum has cut red tape, balanced the budget and passed the largest tax cuts in state history - and now he's ready to do the same for America."
Burgum joins an already crowded room of Republicans including Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis.
On the other side of the aisle, President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that he will seek reelection but has seen challengers from his own party such as Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Presidential elections are still over a year out, taking place on November 5, 2024.