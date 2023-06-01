Gov. Doug Burgum mug

Gov. Doug Burgum

BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum is planning to deploy approximately 100 North Dakota National Guard members to Texas to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border in support of Operation Lone Star.

Thursday’s announcement came in response to a request made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a May 16 letter asking for states to send available resources to combat illegal activity at the border and ensure the safety and security of all Americans in the absence of action by the Biden administration to address the border crisis.



Tags

Load comments