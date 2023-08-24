Burgum achilles

Doug Burgum posted on X that he was "in" in reference to the Republican debate that media outlets feared he might miss with a torn achilles.

 Doug Burgum X

The Republican Presidential candidate debate took place Wednesday night and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum didn't let an achilles tear stop him from participating.

Sporting crutches in social media post the presidential hopeful claimed, "I'm in."



Tags

Load comments