The Republican Presidential candidate debate took place Wednesday night and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum didn't let an achilles tear stop him from participating.
Sporting crutches in social media post the presidential hopeful claimed, "I'm in."
Burgum suffered the injury during a game of pick-up basketball with his staff, CNN first reported earlier Wednesday.
"I think I took it too literally when they said, 'Go to Milwaukee and break a leg,'" Burgum quipped.
Burgum spoke about being from a town of 300 people and being on that stage was a big deal sparking a round of applause.
"When we're just talking about the Biden economy, we're missing the bigger picture," said Burgum. "The economy, energy and national security are all tied together. Of course we are paying too much for energy in our country right now. Part of the reason why is the Biden policies on energy. We have a plan right now of $1.2 trillion of Green New Deals spending buried in the inflation creation act and is something that is subsidizing China."
Burgum expressed that farmers would like to buy fuel 20 percent off just like China is getting from sanctions on Russian oil.
Other topics mentioned larger cities and Burgum brought up small towns.
"You asked your questions about the problems we are having in big cities but no one ever asked the question of the crime wave in small towns, because in a small towns, neighbors help neighbors," said Burgum. "People understand each other, when a farmer gets sick everyone comes together to help him get the crop off. There's accountability, there's transparency and one thing I think this country could use is somebody in the White House that understands small town values because that's our road back to get this country on track again."
We are still over a year out from presidential elections and this debate was just one step on a long road of campaigns ahead.