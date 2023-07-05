Brost

Dawson Brost was hired as deputy brand inspector, taking over for Steve Bray.

Dawson Brost of Bismarck, N.D., was hired as a North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) deputy brand inspector. He will take the reins of Steve Bay, who has served the NDSA for eight years and will be retiring in August.

Bay

Steve Bay retires this August after eight years at the helm.

As a deputy brand inspector, Brost’s responsibilities will include investigating livestock crimes, inspecting livestock and registered feedlots, training local brand inspectors, visiting local livestock markets and serving as a liaison between law enforcement agencies and the NDSA.



Tags

