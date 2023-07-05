Dawson Brost of Bismarck, N.D., was hired as a North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) deputy brand inspector. He will take the reins of Steve Bay, who has served the NDSA for eight years and will be retiring in August.
As a deputy brand inspector, Brost’s responsibilities will include investigating livestock crimes, inspecting livestock and registered feedlots, training local brand inspectors, visiting local livestock markets and serving as a liaison between law enforcement agencies and the NDSA.
Brost joins the NDSA with more than 10 years of farm and ranch experience, handling all types of livestock.
Additionally, Brost is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving the country for three years. Most recently, he has worked as a corrections officer/deputy sheriff for Burleigh County.
“The NDSA welcomes Dawson’s hardworking mindset to the brand inspection team,” said NDSA Chief Brand Inspector Corby Ward. “He brings extensive knowledge of the livestock industry to the table, is highly-qualified and will be a great addition.”
“I am passionate about the livestock industry,” said Brost. “I am excited to use my skills, experience and certifications to carry out the duties of the position and to assist producers to achieve their objectives while enforcing livestock laws.”
“The NDSA thanks Steve Bay for his dedicated service and wishes him the best in his retirement,” said Ward.
For more than 94 years, the NDSA has worked to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve the state’s beef cattle industry. The NDSA has more than 3,100 cattle-ranching members and administers the state’s brand inspection and brand recording programs on behalf of the State of North Dakota. The brand inspection program is designed to protect animal owners against loss and theft.