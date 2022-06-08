Charles Hines Bearstail, a 64 year-old New Town man reported missing since April 27, was found deceased on Saturday, June 4. Identification and immediate family notification took place on June 7. Bearstail's cause of death is pending investigation at this time.
According to a press release from the MHA Emergency Operations Center, at approximately 11:10 a.m. on June 4, a fisherman in his boat on Lake Sakakawea called 9-1-1 to report that he found a deceased human's body in the water along the east lake shoreline, approximately 2.8 miles south of the Four Bears Bridge.
Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement, the MHA Emergency Operations Center, the New Town Volunteer Fire Department, and the Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Division were dispatched to the scene. Per protocol, the Minot Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) were notified.
The New Town Volunteer Fire Department facilitated the recovery of the body from the lake and the Mountrail County Sheriff's Office then transported the body to the North Dakota State Forensic Examiner's office in Bismarck where Bearstail was identified.
"We would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bearstail during this immensely difficult time," said the Incident Commanders for this search operation. "We would like to state our appreciation to all the many committed volunteers who came together in support of Mr. Bearstail and his family. The personnel working hard to find Mr. Bearstail collectively put in thousands of man hours covering a 175 square mile search area by land, water, and air over 39 days until Mr. Bearstail was recovered."
The Incident Commanders also said they were thankful for all the local community support, noting many provided meals, fuel and lodging for those assisting in the search operation. They also mentioned that many community members assisted in distributing missing persons flyers.
According to a previous media release released during the month and a half Bearstail was missing, search operations were ongoing in the Lake Sakakawea area as this was listed as the highest probability or last known location of Bearstail.
Bearstail was known to be engaged in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and kayaking. When Bearstail's truck was found at the Four Bears Park Point on April 27, authorities suspected Bearstail may have been kayaking on the Lake when he went missing.
A green kayak matching the general description of Bearstail's was recovered on the east shore of Lake Sakakawea on April 27, about 1.8 miles away from where his body was recovered on June 4.