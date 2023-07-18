On Saturday, July 15 a Minnesota woman was severely injured by a bison at Painted Canyon in Theodore National Park.
She was transported by ambulance to Dickinson and was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.
At 11 a.m. MDT, park staff were notified of the incident. She reportedly sustained injuries to her abdomen and foot and the incident is still under investigation and the exact details of what occurred are not known at this time.
In a separate incident days later, Yellowstone National Park released a statement Monday, July 17, announcing a 47-year old woman from Phoenix, Arizona was gored by a bison near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.
Walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge, they saw two bison. The two visitors turned to walk away from the bison, upon seeing them, and one of the bison charged and gored the woman.
She sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The National Park Service does state that it is unknown how close the individuals were to the animals when it charged and the incident remains under investigation.
It is a good reminder that wildlife can be dangerous when approached and that you should stay 25-yards (23-meters) away from all large animals such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes.
During mating season (rut) from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly so use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.
Bison are unpredictable and can run three-times faster than humans.
This is the first reported incident in 2023 (for Yellowstone National Park) with the last reported incident occurring on June 28, 2022.