Sen. Kevin Cramer (copy)

Sen. Kevin Cramer

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), a member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), member of the Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee, have introduced the Lake Access Keeping Economies Strong (LAKES) Act.

This bipartisan bill would improve outdoor recreation facilities in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)-managed areas, provide new opportunities for public-private investments, and give local districts more flexibility to reinvest their resources.



Tags

Load comments