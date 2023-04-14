BISMARCK — A near total abortion ban was heard in the House Human Services Committee. This comes as a few weeks prior, the North Dakota Supreme Court blocked the state’s trigger abortion ban from taking effect, citing the fundamental right to life-saving and health-preserving abortions.

As introduced, SB 2150 would ban all abortions in North Dakota, except in very narrow circumstances where a pregnant person’s life is at risk. The bill also provides an exception for survivors of rape or incest, but only until six weeks of pregnancy, before most people even know they are pregnant.



