BISMARCK — A near total abortion ban was heard in the House Human Services Committee. This comes as a few weeks prior, the North Dakota Supreme Court blocked the state’s trigger abortion ban from taking effect, citing the fundamental right to life-saving and health-preserving abortions.
As introduced, SB 2150 would ban all abortions in North Dakota, except in very narrow circumstances where a pregnant person’s life is at risk. The bill also provides an exception for survivors of rape or incest, but only until six weeks of pregnancy, before most people even know they are pregnant.
An amendment to increase the rape and incest exception from six to twelve weeks and include mental health exceptions was voted down. If enacted, the ban would force doctors to choose between providing medically accurate, comprehensive reproductive health care or breaking the law.
Katie Christensen, North Dakota state director of external affairs for Planned Parenthood North Dakota Action Fund, said in a statement: “Abortion is safe and legal in North Dakota today, and it needs to stay that way. Abortion bans take away people’s power over their lives and their futures and put pregnant people in danger. North Dakotans deserve to make decisions about their own bodies and futures. Plus, the near-total abortion ban heard in committee today will make North Dakota more dangerous for pregnant people. We are in a public health crisis, and North Dakotans deserve access to abortion.”