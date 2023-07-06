The current Board of Directors for Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: Back row - (L-R) Rick Braaten, Tina Hanson (President), Rob Osborn, Jim McKenzie, Alvina Skogan; Front row - (L-R) Ruth Carlson, Kelsey Geltel, Patti Stewart, Peggy Sundet (VP, Sec/Treas)
Rev. C.B. Nervig, A.C. Livdahl, Arley Bjella, Ernest Arnson, P.I. Dahlen, Dr. C.M. Lund, of Williston, Rev. E.O. Gilbertson of Crosby, Olaf Knutson of rural Williston and Anund Aamodt of McKenzie County.
It's an exciting time for Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center as they celebrate their 75th year.
Friday, July 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will be handing out free ice cream cups under a white tent in front of the building as they host a 75th anniversary celebration.
History
Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center can trace its very roots back to the early 1900's from the beginnings of the First Lutheran Church in Williston.
Five members were elected to a building committee in the fall of 1908. Those members were T.A. Stenehjem, A.N. Eidsness and Rev. M.L. Holey being the active members. Holey came to Williston on August 28, 1906 and was the first resident pastor.
By 1918, Rev. George S. Natwick was installed as pastor and the name Norwegian-American Lutheran Church was changed to First Lutheran Church.
Wittenberg Hospital was established in 1911, Williston's first hospital.
Fast-forward to 1946 and the group decided to expand to include other congreations and interested people.
On March 17, 1947, the organizational meeting was held in Williston for the purpose of taking official action to form a new organization, which became the Bethel Lutheran Home for the Aged.
The first board of Directors were elected and included: Reverend C.B. Nervig, A.C. Livdahl, Arley Bjella, Ernest Arnson, P.I. Dahlen, Dr. C.M. Lund, of Williston, Reverend E.O. Gildbertson of Crosby, Olaf Knutson, of rural Williston and Anund Aamodt, of McKenzie County.
The center celebrated the Articles of Incorporation being finalized July 16, 1948 with a ground breaking taking place May 2, 1949 with 250 people gathering around the site.
The center saw its first resident move in July 10, 1951. Magga Anderson, of Williston, was the first to reside while John Stordahl, Mrs. Cora Biggs, Mrs. Ragnhild Everson, Mrs. Sopphie Thompson, Crosby; Amanda Peterson, Williston; Mrs. Dorothea Winsryg, Williston; Mrs. Guro Ronning, Williston; and Mrs. Daisy Jones. The first staff were Rev. Walter I. Aamoth, Superintendent; Mrs. Walter Aamoth, Miss Martha Reishus, Matron Obert Quale, Care Taker, Mrs. Laura Spaulding, Miss Margrethe Lauritzen, Mrs. Esther Oystal, and Miss Elsie Lee all joined Anderson on the same day.
Continuing with a busy first year, the building was dedicated on September 9, 1951.
It wasn't until 1985 that the Bethel Foundation was formed, but the center has continued to expand throughout its 75 years with purchases of additional senior living options as well as construction (in 2002) on the Hartke Child Care Center (which now houses Learning Adventures Childcare).
Along with those changes, the name Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center went into effect in 2012, reflecting the change in mission to provide enhanced rehabilitation along with continued excellent care for the residents.
The center is still expanding, purchasing land in 2022, with the intent to build a new facility in the "Williston Square" subdivision.
The current Board of Directors for the center are Rick Braaten, Tina Hanson, Rob Osborn, Jim McKenzie, Alvina Skogan, Ruth Carlson, Kelsey Geltel, Patti Stewart and Peggy Sundet.
Be sure to check out the event from 2-4 p.m., Friday, July 14 and grab some free ice cream.