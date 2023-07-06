It's an exciting time for Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center as they celebrate their 75th year.

Friday, July 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will be handing out free ice cream cups under a white tent in front of the building as they host a 75th anniversary celebration. 

First Board of Directors

Rev. C.B. Nervig, A.C. Livdahl, Arley Bjella, Ernest Arnson, P.I. Dahlen, Dr. C.M. Lund, of Williston, Rev. E.O. Gilbertson of Crosby, Olaf Knutson of rural Williston and Anund Aamodt of McKenzie County.
Magga Anderson

The center's first resident was Magga Anderson who arrived on July 10, 1951.
Bethel Dedicaton

The dedication of the building took place on September 9 and was performed by Dr. J.A. Aasgaard, President of the Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Original Building

The original building after its completion.
Current Board

The current Board of Directors for Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: Back row - (L-R) Rick Braaten, Tina Hanson (President), Rob Osborn, Jim McKenzie, Alvina Skogan; Front row - (L-R) Ruth Carlson, Kelsey Geltel, Patti Stewart, Peggy Sundet (VP, Sec/Treas)


Tags

Load comments