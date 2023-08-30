Ben Haggard to open for Clay Walker next weekend Staff Report Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHI St. Alexius Health Williston is hosting its Williston Foundation Hometown Healing Charity Concert featuring Clay Walker at the Williston ARC September 9.CHI St. Alexius announced Wednesday that Ben Haggard, the son of legendary country music star Merle Haggard, will be opening for Walker.Ben and his brother Noel will be performing songs from their father's catalog as well as original music.Low bleacher tickets are almost sold out and standing room tickets are limited.Doors open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.All funds raised stay in Williston and go towards the hospital's expansion and revival project starting with the emergency room expansion.Tickets may be purchased as www.claywalker.com or www.benhaggardband.com. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Music Religion Hospitals Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 16 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Sheriff asking public to avoid the MEX gas station at 13 mile corner Winterton Suites Motel gets makeover Suspect identified in August 18 shooting Pedestrian fatality reported in Williston Gas station at 13 Mile closes Williams County Sheriff's Office seeking video footage Man charged with theft after illegally squatting at Williston hotel North Dakota film set in Williston now on streaming sites Williston PD announces arrests over last week Burgum participates in Republican debate Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT