Bedding Fair set for September 12-14. By Chanse Hall chanse.hall@willistonherald.com Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 18th annual bedding fair will take place at the CHI St. Alexius Williston Medical Center hospital cafeteria from September 12-14.On Tuesday and Wednesday the fair will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Thursday it will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.Items will include bed sheets, blankets, Sherpa throws, baby blankets, quilt sets, travel pillows, mattress pads and protectors.Visa and Master Card will be accepted as well as checks and cash.Proceeds go toward new bedside tables for patient use.In the past, this fundraiser has raised nearly $50,000 for the hospital. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Textiles Banking The Economy Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 13 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Man charged with theft after illegally squatting at Williston hotel SWAT called after traffic stop turns violent Suspect identified in August 18 shooting Pedestrian fatality reported in Williston Offering a permanent keepsake North Dakota film set in Williston now on streaming sites Coyotes fall in final minute in action packed opener Williston PD announces arrests over last week Winterton Suites Motel gets makeover School Board results canvassed Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT