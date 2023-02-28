An as-yet-unidentified hit-and-run driver took out the entry doors to Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro on Broadway in downtown Williston in the early hours of Monday morning.
"It was a hit and run," Williston Police Department Public Information Officer Heather Cook said.
"The case is still under investigation," Cook said Tuesday. "The investigation is done by the initial officer, which is typical of crash investigations."
Although the restaurant did not have a video camera set up the night of the crash, owner Simon Chan, 45, said nearby businesses do have camera footage of the vehicle.
"I don't have the footage for the crash but I went to two banks here — one across the street and one on the corner of Main and Broadway — and fortunately they do," Chan said. "One has footage that they saw a vehicle that crashed into our doors and one has footage that matches [the other video] the vehicle."
The owner of Basil restaurant estimated the damage at "maybe about $50,000." In addition to two glass doors that were demolished, a portion of the corner wall of the entry was severely damaged.
"We were upstairs at the apartment and heard the crash," Chan said. "We looked out and saw a silver SUV that was backing out already."
Although an employee of Basil who reported the crash to the Williston Police Department was unable to identify the make of the vehicle, or the license plate number, Chan said it was a "mid-size" SUV.
As of Tuesday morning, the police investigation was pending a review of the official report.
"They're gonna investigate," Chan said. "They're gonna look at the footage of the vehicle we have from the [neighboring] banks."