Basil B

Damaged entry doors to Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro downtown Williston.

 Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro

An as-yet-unidentified hit-and-run driver took out the entry doors to Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro on Broadway in downtown Williston in the early hours of Monday morning.

"It was a hit and run," Williston Police Department Public Information Officer Heather Cook said.

Basil A

The entry to Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro in Williston was severely damaged by a hit-and-run driver on Monday.
Basil C

In addition to the entry doors, destroyed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning, the corner of the building housing Basil Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro was severely damaged.


Tags

Load comments