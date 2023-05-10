Band Day is a mega-event in Williston. Some folks say it's the biggest Williams County community event of the year.
The Basin Kruzers are among many local organizations and businesses that honor the annual northwest N.D. tradition by greeting neighbors and welcoming guests.
The club will be displaying classic cars, trucks and motorcycles (plus some newer-model muscle cars) at the Raymond Family Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
With 90 to 95 vehicles expected at the Raymond Center on 11th Street, this year's Basin Kruzer Band Day celebration promises to awe classic car buffs and enliven band-music fans.
Plus, Williston's classic car club members raise a significant amount of money to assist local charities and help worthy causes.
"We love to display our vehicles," said Janelle Groenhout, treasurer of the Williston Basin Kruzers. "Our club donates all of its proceeds every year back to the local community to keep it right at home."
Last year, the Kruzers raised $25,000 — $20,000 of which was collected during the annual Band Day event.
This year marks the 47th annual Band Day Car Show. The club was founded in 1976.
"We maxed out at 90 or 95 cars, trucks and bikes, ranging from classics to moderns," said Groenhout, 30. "It's all inside [the Raymond Center]. We pack it."
Band Day is the biggest car show event of the year for Basin Kruzers, she said, pointing out a list of Williams County organizations to which the club donates proceeds.
"We have donated to the local Veterans Affairs, Family Crisis Center, Opportunity Foundation, Council on the Aging, Drill Team, [Williston High School] Athletics, WHS Auto Tech Program and many others," Groenhout said.
Although the car show opens at 10 a.m., people start flowing out before noon in time to watch the parade, which generates 3,000 to 4,000 spectators, according to Amy Kroeger, executive director of the Williston Convention and Visitor's Bureau.
"We get a pretty good rush who come to the car show first, and then go downtown for the parade — and after the parade," said Groenhout, who has served as club treasurer for about three years. "We've always had an amazing turnout from our community."
After the parade, which runs until about 2 p.m., the car show at the Raymond Center starts getting busy again.
At 3 p.m. a silent auction begins. This year, the top item is a new BBQ grill valued at more than $1,200 (with accessories). The Kruzers are also auctioning a brand-new shotgun, valued at $500, according to Groenhout.
At about 3 p.m., votes will be counted for popular vehicles and best of the best including: People's Choice, Board's Choice, Farthest Traveled, Best of Show, Best Wheels, Best Engine and Best Paint.
"All our registration fees and our silent auction, all the money that's generated from the Band Day Car Show gets donated back," Groenhout said. "We raised $20,000 from Band Day last year. It is where a lot of our time and focus goes. It takes a lot of work to put on."
Crediting Elizabeth's Dance Expressions for offering food sales during the car show, Groenhout said: "Whatever they make, they get to keep. So it's a good fund-raiser for them as well."
"Our season starts with our Band Day Car Show," she continued. "During the summer, we host Draggin' Main Mondays, Main Street block parties, dinner cruises, along with joining various other organizations' events. In the past we have been invited to join the WABA Picnic, Polar Plunge, Chokecherry Festival and other great events."
Without losing sight of the club's purpose, Groenhout said it's all about restoring cars and trucks, enjoying club camaraderie and participating in community events.
"We love to promote the restoration and display of classic cars and give back to the community," she said. "You'll definitely find lots of members hanging around and talking about their cars, and the restoration of their cars."
One unusual category is actually a non-restoration. It's called Survivor Class.
"In the world of classic cars, the survivor car is a great anomaly," Groenhout explained, highlighting about 10 members of Basin Kruzers who pride themselves on maintaining cars that remain in original condition.
"Put simply," she said, "a survivor car is a classic vehicle that hasn’t been altered in any way since it was built."
Groenhout and her husband Stefan — a Basin Kruzer board member — have lived in Williston for 10 years. They joined the club after meeting a local classic car enthusiast.
"We had our '57 Chevy pickup in our garage, and then we met someone who said, 'Come join our Basin Kruzers,'" she recalled. "We have around 100 members — husband and wife couples, very typically."
Groenhout credits the organizers of Band Day with attracting huge crowds to downtown Williston the Saturday before Mother's Day for the past century.
"Our community has this wonderful event that brings people together to enjoy the day," she said.
The Basin Kruzers car show is icing on the cake — or, more aptly, a sterling-silver hood ornament.
"A lot of vehicles," Groenhout said. "A lot of fun."