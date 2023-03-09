000000-filephoto-energy pumpjack 03.JPG (copy)

A research team including geologists from the University of Maryland, George Mason University and the Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor developed a new framework for analyzing paleontological and biogeochemical data extracted from the Bakken formation’s rock. 

 Reilly Kneedler | Williston Herald

The Bakken Shale Formation—a 200,000-square-mile shale deposit below parts of Canada and North Dakota—has supplied billions of barrels of oil and natural gas to North America for 70 years. A new discovery there opens a window on Earth’s complicated geological history and explains a mass die-off of marine life long before the rise of the dinosaurs.

A research team including geologists from the University of Maryland, George Mason University and the Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor developed a new framework for analyzing paleontological and biogeochemical data extracted from the formation’s rock. In a paper published today in the journal Nature, the team pinpoints a major trigger of several closely spaced biotic crises, or mass extinctions, during the late Devonian Period almost 350 million years ago: euxinia, or the depletion of oxygen and expansion of hydrogen sulfide in large bodies of water. The findings may carry lessons applicable to the modern climate crisis, the researchers said, demonstrating links between sea level, climate, ocean chemistry and biotic disruption.



Tags

Load comments