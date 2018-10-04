In a recent WalletHub survey, North Dakota was the nation’s fourth happiest state. Maybe it’s because of what’s in North Dakotans’ wallets.
North Dakota incomes have risen substantially since 2008, according to a report from the North Dakota Census Office. Median household incomes now exceed national levels, putting the state at 18th in the nation on that metric.
The state also has a larger percentage of households with incomes between $100,000 and $149,000. Twenty six percent of North Dakota households are in that boat, as compared to 21 percent nationally.
Numbers like that don’t hurt recruitment or retention efforts in a state that still has 13,000-plus good-paying jobs still on the table.
“Reports like this add validity to the message we have been preaching now for several years,” said Williston Economic Developer Shawn Wenko. “This is a great place to relocate, raise a family and do business. The opportunity is here.”
The state still needs to add a lot more workers, though the Bakken’s twin booms have already helped boost the state’s population by a net 83,000 since 2010. About 50,000 of the increase is directly attributable to the oilfield, the census report says.
In 2008, just before the boom hit full stride, median household incomes in North Dakota were $45,685. That compared to $52,029 nationally. The state was 39th out of 50 states.
But, by 2017, median household incomes had grown to $61,843, exceeding the national median household income of $60,336. That is a 35 percent increase in median household incomes — greater than any other state. Only the District of Columbia exceeded the rate of growth. North Dakota now ranks 18th in the nation on that metric.
Married couples in North Dakota experienced the highest increase to household incomes, going from $69,238 to $91,308 over the period. That’s a 32 percent jump, and compares to a 9 percent national increase.
Family and non-family household incomes experienced substantial growth as well.
Higher incomes are also spread out more than is typical nationally, according to the census office report. About 9 percent of households in the state report incomes of $200,00 or more, which compares to 7.2 percent nationally.
Sixty percent of households were in the $50,000 to $150,000 range.
At the bottom of the scale, North Dakota had fewer households with incomes under $10,000 than national averages. Just 1.6 percent of households in North Dakota were under that income level. Nationally, the figure is 2.5 percent.
The rise in incomes has also helped fueled an increase to consumer spending. Nationally, per capita consumption increased 20 percent, but in North Dakota, it increased by 40 percent. New York and West Virginia were distant seconds, at 26 percent.
The two largest spending categories were transportation, which increased by 91 percent, and motor vehicles and parts, which grew by 54 percent.