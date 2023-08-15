Bakken Classic rescheduled to August 17 Staff Report Aug 15, 2023 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bakken Classic Fishing Derby has once again been rescheduled with high winds forecast for Wednesday, August 16.The new date will be Thursday, August 17 as enough teams still showed interest in competing.There are still open spots in the tournament and new registrants are welcome to register at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/event/bakkenclassic/ Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Sports Load comments Most Popular Williston police seeking runaway Election results are in Caitlyn Muder to take over as WSC Volleyball Head Coach Runaways from Williston found Trenton High School announced Samantha Shields as Cross Country Head Coach Fire, ambulance respond to car fire at Trenton Lake Chokecherry Festival this weekend Williston PD announces arrests over last week Local Mom's for Liberty leaders look to dispel misconceptions One killed, two injured in rollover crash Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT