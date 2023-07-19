Bakken Classic postponed By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bakken Classic that was to take place Wednesday, July 19, has been postponed due to the wind advisory in effect.Pending North Dakota Game and Fish, along with 4 Bears Marina approval, a potential new date has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 9.With 94 teams registered, the lake will be filled with anglers from all over looking for the top prize.Unfortunately, the date could still end in cancellation. In 2024, the Fishing Derby will be held the same week in July, making it Wednesday, July 17, 2024 with a back-up day for Thursday, July 18. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bureaucratic Terminology Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 18 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Arrest made in accident injuring two Grand Theatre catches fire Wednesday night "Sensory-friendly hours" to take effect at Wal-Mart Williams County Sheriff's looking for Michael Jon McCreary Mayor Klug ill, Bekkedahl to step in Boom 18U season concludes after state tournament Guardian Med discontinues Williston air medical services Fundraiser for Gideon Anderson Friday WHS Coyote Clay Target League represent Williston at National Championship New hotel breaks ground at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT