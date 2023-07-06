featured Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway announced By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston Police Department is giving away 20 backpacks for free to students within the city limits of Williston.In addition to the backpacks, students will receive all of the necessary supplies on their school supply list.To enter the giveaway email commengagement@ci.williston.nd.us or text 701.580.8572 with the child's name, age, school, grade, parent contact information, home address and teacher's name (if known).The entries must be received by August 1 at 10 p.m.The drawing is open to any K-8 students living within the City of Williston and attending one of the schools located within the City of Williston to include private school students.The drawing will take place on August 2 with 20 winners selected.Winners will receive a backpack with school supplies purchased based on each students' individual school supply list.The backpacks will be ready for pickup during the week of August 14. Any questions regarding the drawing can be directed to Community Engagement Liaison Calli Stellmacher at 701-580-8572. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education School Systems Database City Planning Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 18 hrs ago Comments Most Popular A place to go Tofte receives Best Service award Coyote Clay Target League brings home first place Williams County Sheriff's Office seeks information about unreported sexual crimes WSC Men's basketball 2023 recruiting class adds depth and height to the Tetons Williston PD reminds public of fireworks ordinance Crude oil spill north of Ray Williams County SWAT assists Williston PD Dave 'Pony Grandpa' Berg provides morning of rides for WPR Kids camp Fatal accident near Watford City Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT