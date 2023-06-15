Baby boy welcomed by Rollin family Staff Report Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Samantha Rollin and Richmond Sexach welcomed an eight and a half pound boy on June 14, 2023 at 10:05 p.m.Baby Rollins was born at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Health Care Alternative Medicine Philosophy Load comments Most Popular Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen crowned Winners announced for Miss ND 2023 preliminary competitions WPD finds nothing criminal in matter involving teacher-student Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired Miss N.D. and Miss Teen N.D. celebrate in Williston 1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank Egeberg brings autism awareness to D.C. Wildfire smoke makes a return to Williston Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving TruWealth Financial Baseball Tournament schedule Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT