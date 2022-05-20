Williston’s first drone light show is coming to town on Sunday, August 14! The 200-drone light show will be held in conjunction with the 2022 14-Year-Old Babe Ruth World Series. The show is sponsored by the Babe Ruth World Series (BRWS) Committee, TrainND Northwest, Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Williston Economic Development (WED).
Firefly Drone Shows of Detroit, Michigan, will put on the event. The show will begin at dusk August 14. BRWS organizers said the baseball tournament and drone show will help showcase the innovations in the Williston area.
“I think the biggest thing is to showcase our area to the rest of the world and show them what we do up here and what we have to offer,” said Larry Grondahl, BRWS Committee. “That’s the big thing we want to do, showcase our community, show them our facilities, we think our facilities are second to none, and what impresses everybody the most when they come here is the community support that we get.”
The drone light show is being coordinated by Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director of TrainND Northwest. Nebeker is working with Firefly Drone Shows to create awareness about Williston’s progress in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).
“TrainND’s focus is training the people who will provide the workforce for the UAS industry in the future,” Nebeker said. “It’s going to be an absolute explosion. When it hits, it is going to hit hard. What we are trying to do is provide the training needed so people can be skilled and safe with them (drones).”
The drone light show will be held following the completion of the host team’s second game in the BRWS. Williston will take the field at 8 p.m. at Aafedt Stadium on Sunday, August 14. Spectators will be able to see the drone light show from Aafedt Stadium and the surrounding area.
Until recently, drone shows of this caliber were limited to major events such as the Olympics and Super Bowl. WED and the CVB contributed funding to the show to highlight Williston’s advancements in UAS and treat visitors and residents to a unique experience.
“Even though we are a town of 30,000, we do big things,” said Shawn Wenko, WED executive director, Shawn Wenko. “You don’t have a tournament like this happen everywhere in North Dakota. You don’t have a drone show of this caliber everywhere in North Dakota. We are trying to get out in front of UAS commercial development in Williston and this is one way to showcase our abilities for small package delivery and monitoring systems.”
The 2022 14-Year-Old Babe Ruth World Series will be held August 13th through 20th at Aafedt Stadium in Williston. For more information visit www.willistonworldseries2022.com.