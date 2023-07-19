Welk Homestead

Activities are planned this August at Welk Homestead State Historic Site. 

 State Historical Society of North Dakota

The Welk Homestead State Historic Site will be hosting August events that include a blacksmith demonstration, outdoor painting, crafting, and kite flying. All programs are free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Aug. 5 Blacksmith demonstration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bob McCay, an amateur blacksmith from Bismarck, will share his knowledge of the craft.



