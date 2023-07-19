The Welk Homestead State Historic Site will be hosting August events that include a blacksmith demonstration, outdoor painting, crafting, and kite flying. All programs are free and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Aug. 5 Blacksmith demonstration, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bob McCay, an amateur blacksmith from Bismarck, will share his knowledge of the craft.
Aug. 5 Outdoor painting, 1-3 p.m. Visual artist Mike Taylor will lead an outdoor painting class. Participants will learn basic acrylic painting techniques and create a scene to take home. Class members will be inspired by the landscape and history that surrounds the historic site. The class is open to school-aged children and adults.
Aug. 12 Nesting doll painting, 1-3 p.m. Assistant Site Supervisor Amanda Baumgartner will lead a hands-on demonstration of how to paint your own Matryoshka (nesting doll). The activity is open to school-aged children and adults.
Aug. 26 Kite flying and butterfly painting, 1-3 p.m. Decorate your own kite and watch it soar at the homestead. Select a wooden butterfly to paint. The event is open to school-aged children and adults.
The Welk Homestead, located at 845 88th St. SE, Strasburg, is a state historic site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Summer hours through Sept. 3 are Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Brian Grove at 701.336.7777. For information on upcoming programs, visit history.nd.gov/events.