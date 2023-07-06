ND Attorney General Drew Wrigley

Portrait of Drew Wrigley, North Dakota Attorney General

 Poppy Mills

A complaint filed before the Attorney General of the State of North Dakota against Western Distributing Company; Plains Gaming Distributing, Inc; and Midwest Gaming Distributing entered a settlement agreement and stipulated order.

The court document states Respondents, although believing they have a good-faith basis to dispute certain allegations in the Complaint, acknowledge that certain officers, shareholders and/or other representatives of Respondents engaged in conduct using Wall of Honor, Inc. ("Wall of Honor") and Advanced Gaming Solutions, LLC ("AGS") to acquire sites for charitable gaming organizations and to assist charitable gaming organizations in violation of North Dakota gaming laws and rules. While disputing the extent of certain allegations, Respondents further acknowledge that public statements made by them denying any use of Wall of Honor and/or AGS to acquire sites for charitable gaming organizations or to assist charitable gaming organizations in violation of North Dakota gaming laws and rules were inaccurate.



Tags

Load comments