WASHINGTON — Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester held a hearing Wednesday with Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough and Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) to discuss how the agency’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024 budget aims to better serve veterans and their families — including millions of newly eligible toxic-exposed veterans receiving critical support under the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act.

In his opening remarks, Tester, a U.S. senator from Montana, expressed concerns with recent budget proposals floated by the U.S. House of Representatives, and implored Congress to avoid a default that would delay the delivery of critical benefits for more than seven million veterans and their families.



