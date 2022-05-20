American State Bank & Trust Company announced recipients of several scholarships facilitated by the ASB&T Trust Department.
The Frank A. and M. Esther Wenstrom Foundation scholarship recipients are chosen by an Advisory Committee after an application process. Committee members are John MacMaster, Nancy Hoffelt and Marilyn McGinley.
Applicants must be a graduate of a Williams County High School or Carrington High School, and must be attending the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks.
Recipients each received $1,500.00 for the 2022-2023 school year.
Wenstrom Scholarships were awarded to:
Marlee Jorgenson, Amanda Fetzer, Grace Simonson, Olivia Rossland, Katelyn Sime, Parker Rehak, Kaitlyn Rehak, Jacob Wilt and Karter Mack of Williston; Danika Knox of Ray; Hannah Johnson of Grenora; Alexis Wells of Carrington.
The Kinglsey T. Davidson Memorial Scholarship applicants must be graduates of a Williams, McKenzie or Divide County High School. Advisory Committee members are Tammy Sogard, Brent Lysne and Fred Whisenand.
The 2022 – 2023 recipient of the $500 Kingsley Davidson Scholarship was Marlee Jorgenson of Williston.
The Maude M. Schuetze Foundation scholarship recipients are chosen by an Advisory Committee after an application process. Committee members are Paula Dehner, Julie Johnston and Judy Romo.
Applicants must have graduated from one of the following Montana high schools: Culbertson, Westby, Plentywood, Medicine Lake, Froid or Bainville, and must attend an accredited College, University, or Trade School full-time for at least one year.
High School seniors receiving $1,100.00 Maude M. Schuetze Foundation scholarships were:
Lucas Oelkers and Colby Olson of Culbertson; Keegan Nelson, Alicia Lagerquist and Darian Holecek of Westby; Randy Heppner, Jaxon Pederson and Bryce Osksa of Plentywood; Walker Ator of Medicine Lake; and Colt Miller of Froid.
Current college students receiving $1,000.00 Maude M. Schuetze Foundation scholarships were:
Nicholas Soderquist, Katie Simonson, Brett Stentoft, Christopher Weiss, Kylee Kleppen, Liv Wangerin, Bode Miller, Autumn Bergum, Kennedy Ereth, Lakyn Rabbe, Kaitlyn Adkins, Anson Joyes, Ledger Pulvermacher, Rudy Kummer, Meg Ator, Braeden Romo, Autumn Heppner, Ashty Curtiss , James Kirkaldie, Tamara Kittleson and Wyatt Iverson.
Scholarship applications are due annually on April 1.