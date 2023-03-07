Apartment complex evacuated due to smoke By Eric Gill egill@willistonherald.com Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Williston Fire Department aerial truck crew accesses the roof of the Legacy at Central Place apartments. Eric Gill | Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A concerned citizen called 911 to report smoke at an apartment building on 1st Avenue in Williston Tuesday afternoon.Although no fire was visible on the premises of Legacy at Central Place Apartments, Williston Fire Department Chief Matt Clark said there was a smell of smoke when crew members arrived.Residents of the multi-story, brick apartment building were evacuated as a precaution. Williston Fire Department Chief Matt Clark monitors crews from an SUV ground unit. Eric Gill | Williston Herald "Right now, we have a smell of smoke," said Clark, about 20 minutes after the first fire truck arrived. "We have no active fire but we're going through our steps so we can confirm there is no fire."Clark said the emergency call was being treated as a "first-alarm fire assignment."The call necessitated two fire-engine trucks and one aerial truck, plus several department SUVs, called ground units. Williston County also provided two school buses for evacuees."That way they're warm, and to make sure they have a place to go," Clark said.The fire chief credited St. Joseph's Catholic Church across the street for offering to provide shelter to evacuated residents of the apartment building."A thank you to St. Joseph's," Clark said. "We had a few people go over there just to stay warm."The 911 call came in to Upper Missouri Dispatch from a concerned citizen, he said. One of several Williston Fire Department trucks that responded the the Legacy apartments on 1st Avenue. Eric Gill | Williston Herald Although no fire was discovered, WFD crews were busy checking every floor of the Legacy at Central Place apartment building to ensure safety."They're running through with their heat cameras for thermal images on the wall," Clark said.Thermal-imaging technology helps identify unseen hotspots or fires inside walls, where wiring can sometimes be hazardous.As for the aerial truck, the WFD chief said it's routine to bring a ladder-type truck "any time the structure is over 30 feet or has more than one floor."The aerial truck, Clark said, "allows us to ventilate and evacuate people [from the roof] if we need to."With WFD SUV ground units positioned at every corner of the scene, Clark said officers can monitor the situation, give one another radio instructions and direct traffic."We try to cordon the area to keep people safe," he said. "We don't treat any call like a routine."The chief estimated the WFD would spend 1 to 3 hours at the scene to make sure there is no fire, and all apartment residents are healthy and safe."We just try to do our due-diligence and make sure everything is good," Clark said. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Construction Industry Physics Roads And Traffic Telecommunications Security And Public Safety Electronics Load comments Most Popular Filipino restaurant coming to North Dakota 4 Bears Casino & Lodge announces $95 million hotel project 14-year-old killed in Mountrail County train collision Five years and 1,200 quilts later, Just Peachy is still going strong Williston City Commission votes to demolish unsafe property Paranormal investigators coming to Williston Basil Sushi damaged by hit-and-run driver Williston Trinity boys win qualifier to advance to Region 8 tournament Armstrong applauds SECURE act’s passage in House Williston State College to offer degrees in cybersecurity, Internet of Things Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT