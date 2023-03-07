Legacy 911 C

A Williston Fire Department aerial truck crew accesses the roof of the Legacy at Central Place apartments.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

A concerned citizen called 911 to report smoke at an apartment building on 1st Avenue in Williston Tuesday afternoon.

Although no fire was visible on the premises of Legacy at Central Place Apartments, Williston Fire Department Chief Matt Clark said there was a smell of smoke when crew members arrived.

Williston Fire Department Chief Matt Clark monitors crews from an SUV ground unit.
One of several Williston Fire Department trucks that responded the the Legacy apartments on 1st Avenue.


