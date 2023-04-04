Four Williston children died Monday night in two separate vehicle crashes.
"We will get through this together, because that's what Williston does. We are a strong community, and we band together to support each other, and that's what we're going to do," Mayor Howard Klug said in a news release.
Two of the children were from Williston High School and two attended Bakken Elementary, according to the district.
Crisis teams have been mobilized to both schools to provide support and counseling for staff and students, according to a joint news release from the City of Williston, the Williston Police Department and Williston Basin School District #7.
"The sudden loss of our students is an unimaginable tragedy for all, not just for our district, but for our entire community," the news release read.
The city will do "whatever we can" to support the families and all of the community's residents, Klug added.
The two high school boys were killed Monday night when an Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle near Springbrook, northeast of Williston. More information on that crash is available here.
Just a few hours later, in Ward County, icy conditions contributed to a single-vehicle rollover in which two other Williston students died. More information is available here.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.