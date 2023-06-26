Anya

Anya takes a look outside her enclosure at the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

Jordan and Anya are enjoying their new habitats at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot.

Just last Sunday, we announced the new pair were at the Roosevelt Park Zoo, but now we take a look into just how a zoo in North Dakota gets to house and hopefully breed, these two extremely rare animals.

Jordan

Jordan keeps alert on his rock in his enclosure at Roosevelt Park Zoo.


