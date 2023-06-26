Jordan and Anya are enjoying their new habitats at the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot.
Just last Sunday, we announced the new pair were at the Roosevelt Park Zoo, but now we take a look into just how a zoo in North Dakota gets to house and hopefully breed, these two extremely rare animals.
The male and female pair were recently received by the zoo as part of the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan and are currently being quarantined, a common practice with all animals coming into the zoo.
The male, Jordan, arrived from Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, Utah and was born on Christmas Day, 2021. Anya, the female, was born just a few months later on April 21, 2022. The two will later be introduced and share exhibit space until breeding occurs.
The resident Amur leopard, Clover, has spent the past three years living with the tigers and is just over 13-years old. She will not be introduced to the younger pair, but will have visual access to them.
Species Survival Plan
The SSP is kind of like ancestry.com and match.com together to help make good matches for endangered animals so they can successfully breed and help keep the species alive.
"Roosevelt Park Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums," said Jennifer Kleen with Roosevelt Park Zoo. "AZA has committees of professionals who make decisions especially for endangered species called the SSP. Think of the SSP like ancestry.com meets match.com. They take into consideration genetics, habitat, ability to manage not only adults but also cubs and the population density of that species in zoo care."
Jordan and Anya are an SSP matched pair. They are too young for breeding at the moment, but the space Roosevelt Park Zoo has will ensure the adults and cubs have a home from birth to weening.
"Our new habitat is a renovation of our traditional big cat habitat. Since 1975, this round building has housed a variety of big car species, including Amur Leopards," said Kleen. "What we did is make the habitat leopard specific."
What do leopards like? Just about what your cat likes.
"Leopards like to jump, climb and stalk," said Kleen. "We moved our lions and tigers into their own brand-new habitats and renovated the existing home for just the Amur leopard species."
You will be surprised to learn that the Amur River Valley that falls along the border of Russia and China, the Amur leopards natural habitat, has a similar climate to our own.
"We believe in building connections with the animals in our care, that our guests will appreciate them more and make better decisions for wildlife when they have those connections. Like a cat who loves the snow." said Kleen.