Two Williston teenage boys were killed Monday night when an Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle near Springbrook, northeast of Williston.

The collision occurred around 8:17 p.m. when a 2004 Silver Dodge Ram 1500, traveling east on 57th Street NW, approached a marked railroad crossing with no arms, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release, and failed to yield to the Amtrak train traveling from Williston to Stanley.



