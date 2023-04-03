Two Williston teenage boys were killed Monday night when an Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle near Springbrook, northeast of Williston.
The collision occurred around 8:17 p.m. when a 2004 Silver Dodge Ram 1500, traveling east on 57th Street NW, approached a marked railroad crossing with no arms, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release, and failed to yield to the Amtrak train traveling from Williston to Stanley.
The train collided with the Dodge, the Highway Patrol said, pushing the Dodge down the train tracks for a short distance before the Dodge was pushed off the tracks.
The two who died were passengers, a 15-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 17-year-old who was pronounced dead at CHI St. Alexius Health-Williston Medical Center.
A third occupant, the driver, a 17-year-old male, was in critical condition at Minot Trinity Hospital.
None of the vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts, the Highway Patrol said. There were no injuries reported on the train. The collision remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The Williston Fire Department sent three ambulances to the scene. The Williston Rural Fire Department was dispatched for fire/rescue. Also responding to the scene were Williams County/Williston Emergency Management, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The train was the Amtrak Empire Builder that had recently departed the Williston station. The Empire Builder travels between Seattle and Chicago.