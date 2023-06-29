featured Amber Alert cancelled after Beatris found safe By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jun 29, 2023 Jun 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Amber Alert that was issued late Wednesday night was cancelled Thursday afternoon after Beatris Decoteau was safely located by law enforcement officials. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Most Popular Fatal accident near Watford City Williams County SWAT assists Williston PD Boom 18U sweeps tournament bracket; crowned Mt Rushmore Classic Champions Upper Missouri Valley Fair underway Williston State College announces three major capital projects Explosion at oil facility likely from lightning strike Commissioners choose to cut power to crypto building New hotel breaks ground at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge Joe Dirt pageant draws crowd Stacy Ann Graupe, 49 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT