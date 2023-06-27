Bismarck, ND (June 27, 2023) – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free webinar presentation titled, Person-Centered Care: Recommendations for Professionals. The virtual presentation will take place on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (CT). This presentation is free and open to healthcare and caregiving professionals; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
More about the presentation
The Alzheimer’s Association is a leader in defining best practices of quality care for individuals living with dementia. The updated Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care Practice Recommendations were released as a supplement of the Gerontologist. Twenty-seven expert authors convened to develop new, peer-reviewed, evidence-based recommendations in ten topic areas, with person-centered care as the primary focus.
This program establishes a comprehensive understanding of the Recommendations and engages direct care providers through practical application. This program will help to instill a fundamental shift in organization standards, practice, and philosophy toward caring for individuals living with dementia.
About the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-Dakota Chapter
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/mnnd orcall the 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 for support.