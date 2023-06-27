Bismarck, ND (June 27, 2023) – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free webinar presentation titled, Person-Centered Care: Recommendations for Professionals. The virtual presentation will take place on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (CT). This presentation is free and open to healthcare and caregiving professionals; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.

