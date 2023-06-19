Williston Trinity Christian School is bringing ALICE training to Williston in mid-July.
ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate and is the original proactive options-based response program that prepares civilians with life skills to increase survivability in the face of violence.
The two-day course will be held at Williston Trinity Christian School on July 18 and 19. The course teaches proactive response option survival strategies for violent critical incidents
ensuring a trauma-informed approach to civilian active threat response training. The age and ability appropriate training and robust resources make it the best training in the market to bring to our community. The goal of the ALICE program is to empower individuals to participate in their own survival in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives.
ALICE Training is a solution of Navigate360 and is a valuable course for everyone: law enforcement, schools, universities, hospitals, businesses, and places of worship. Completing the ALICE Instructor Certification course provides individuals with certification in ALICE proactive options-based responses, preparing them to take those same strategies back to their organization and community. Additionally, registrants will gain access to exclusive ALICE resources and ongoing support. The price of the training is $749, and registration can be completed online at
ALICE is aligned with recommendations from the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Education, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and many State government agencies.
ALICE addresses the fallacies of a one-size-fits-all response plan by explaining the truths and realities of Violent Critical Incidents. The reality is that extremely tragic outcomes in these events can be mitigated and are very much survivable. Through training and empowerment, citizens can apply the ALICE proactive response options and improve their chances of survival in any environment where they are confronted by an active shooter or violent intruder. ALICE strategies are taught
with a trauma-informed approach and recommended by many Federal and State official guidelines. For More Information about ALICE Training Institute, Contact us at press@alicetraining.com.