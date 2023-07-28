The third annual Williston Basin Airshow is set to takeoff on August 19 at the Williston Basin Airport.
There will be no shortage of performers as this event continues to grow each year with high-profile acts such as Kent Pietsch in his Jelly Bean airplanes. Pietsch's shows include aerobatic stunts featuring airplanes that lose parts, engines that quit in mid-flight and landing onto runways mounted on moving vehicles. Pietsch was also recently inducted into the Airshow Hall of Fame and will be back to Williston for the second time in three years.
Melissa Burns will be in the sky and in 2006 became the youngest female member of the United States Unlimited Aerobatic Team in history, at 22 years old. She placed third overall in the 2015 World Aerobatic Championships and was named the Fasted Woman in the World at the World Champion Wingsuit B.A.S.E. Jumping Race in Norway in 2015.
Skip Stewart flies an aircraft nicknamed Prometheus, which started life as a Pitts S-2S. A recipient of the 2013 Bill Barber Award for Showmanship and the 2015 Art Scholl Award, Stewart will bring his show to Williston this August.
Michael Lents is a hometown pilot. Lents is an assistant professor of aviation at the University of North Dakota. Lents has over 2,500 hours instructing students in spin recoveries and aerobatic flight and coaches the UND Aerobatic team, leading them to 10 National IAC Collegiate Championship titles. Lents was the top scoring pilot on the US Advanced Aerobatic team, finishing fifth in the world at the 2018 World Advanced Aerobatic Championships in Romania. In 2022, Lents was National Champion flying a Super Decathlon in the Intermediate category.
The Misty Blues skydiving team, an all female team since the 1980's, will be in Williston to thrill audiences.
Miss Mitchell, a fully restored B-25 will take show-goers up into their sky with its two Wright R-2600 engines that generate 1,700hp, for a price. At $495, you can experience the airshow like never before.
On the ground, you will get to see Hot Streak II, a jet powered truck. This 1957 Chevy pickup is equipped with two jet engines from a Navy T-2A Buckeye that puts out 12,500 pounds of thrust and reaches speeds over 350 mph.
All of this will be announced by none other than Danny "Hollywood" Clisham for the third straight year. Clisham has 60 years of airshow announcing experience and has landed him in the ICAS Hall of Fame.
Tickets to the show are available now at flywilliston.net/tickets.php. Gates open at 7 a.m., and close at 3 p.m. with flying scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.