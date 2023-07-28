Airshow
The third annual Williston Basin Airshow is set to takeoff on August 19 at the Williston Basin Airport.

There will be no shortage of performers as this event continues to grow each year with high-profile acts such as Kent Pietsch in his Jelly Bean airplanes. Pietsch's shows include aerobatic stunts featuring airplanes that lose parts, engines that quit in mid-flight and landing onto runways mounted on moving vehicles. Pietsch was also recently inducted into the Airshow Hall of Fame and will be back to Williston for the second time in three years.



