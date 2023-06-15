XWA exterior

Williston Basin International Airport

 Jamie Kelly | Williston Herald

Williston saw a brand new airport built just a few years ago. Some may ask themselves if the new Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) is seeing more traffic to justify the new airport or if less people are flying into (or out of) Williston.

A look at the numbers published on flywilliston.net shows January through March 2023 had more enplanements than the same months of 2022, so you could say the answer is yes, it was justified.



