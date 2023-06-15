Williston saw a brand new airport built just a few years ago. Some may ask themselves if the new Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) is seeing more traffic to justify the new airport or if less people are flying into (or out of) Williston.
A look at the numbers published on flywilliston.net shows January through March 2023 had more enplanements than the same months of 2022, so you could say the answer is yes, it was justified.
The airport posted a 26 percent increase in total revenue passengers for March 2023 as compared to March 2022, while total available seats increased by 20.6 percent.
Year-to-date, XWA is up 30.4 percent over 2022 in total passengers, while only seeing an increase in seats of 20.7 percent.
The numbers show that 2019 has been the best year on the books though, as numbers are trailing by 21.5 percent and seats available by 24.2 percent, to which they attribute an ongoing pilot shortage as the cause.
The City of Williston welcomed over 131,000 passengers in 2022 which was an increase of 42.1 percent from 2021, which is still down from 2019.
From January to March XWA has enplaned 15,424 passengers and deplaned 15,049 for a total of 30,473 passengers served.
As of March 2023, United Airlines served the most passengers with 64.3 percent of the market share, compared to Delta Airlines with 35.7 percent and Sun Country with zero.
It is worth mentioning that United flies directly to Denver, while Delta flies passengers to Minneapolis and Sun Country is starting its third season with the Williston Basin International Airport.
"We are excited to have Sun Country join us for their third season," said Airport Director Anthony Dudas. "They have cheap non-stop flights to Las Vegas for as little as $45 and I have heard nothing but great things."
Sun Country will run flights on Thursday and Sunday from September 7 to December 17.
Speaking with Airport Director Anthony Dudas he explained that numbers continue to trend upward but still below 2019 due to the ongoing pilot shortage.
"We are incrementally increasing capacity," said Dudas. "We are welcoming it. We just announced Tuesday that Skywest (Delta) is increasing their two flights a day to bigger jets from 50 seat planes to 76 seat planes which will include first class, on July 1."
Delta isn't the only one increasing capacity Dudas stated. United is also upgrading one of their three planes to a bigger jet that will provide 70-76 seats that will also provide a first class option and Wi-Fi.
The airport, as of May, is still up 35 percent compared to last year, while number of seats is also up 25 percent.
"There are a lot of challenges moving forward with the pilot shortage," said Dudas. "It's an industry-wide issue."
Williston Basin International Airport is working on helping eliminate that shortage by working with the Williston Basin School District #7 as well.
Students can begin working towards their ground school hours with the help of instructor Thomas Sando.
"They still have to pay for the course, but Sando has been great in helping alleviate that cost," said Dudas. "He has started a foundation to provide scholarships to pay down the cost of the course."
People can contribute to that foundation with donations and by buying tickets to the third annual airshow that will be taking place on August 19 and feature a Wall of Fire, the Misty Blues parachute team, B-25 rides, a jet powered 1957 Chevy and Kent Pietsch and his Jelly Belly airplane, among other events.