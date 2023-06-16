The City of Williston held the Board of City Commissioners meeting June 13 at City Hall and online with GoToMeeting.
The meeting had a range of topics from a new baler for the recycling plant, the fire department saw an increase in calls and airport updates.
Airport
Anthony Dudas, Aiport Director, spoke about SkyWest continuing Delta service to Minneapolis after expiring May 31. Delta will be upgrading from a 50-seat to a 76-seat dual class aircraft. The new agreement term will run from June 1 to December 31, 2023. At the end of each three-month period during the term of this agreement, SkyWest will provide a report detailing the financial performance of the operation. If passenger revenue is greater than the actual operating costs, no amount will be owed to SkyWest by the City, but in the event costs are higher than revenue, the difference will be paid to SkyWest on a quarterly basis, up to a maximum of $1,488,955.
The agreement also allows the City or SkyWest to cancel the agreement for any reason with 60-day notice. Last agreement saw a total of $2,952,861 which the city paid out $1,161,372.51.
Commissioner Cymbaluk asked what the risks are of not entering into and agreement as to what is happening with other markets.
"74 percent of airports have lost some level of service since the pandemic. We are fortunate that we do have a very robust flying community the industries do rely on air service to get directly to and from the Williston Basin for the oil and gas industry," said Dudas. "It is critical to be able to offer as much service as possible so we can attract and maintain the workforce here in Williston. This also brings competition and more cost-controlled airfares as well. We are filling up these airplanes. We should see better than 2019 activity as we move into the fall."
The commissioners all approved the agreement with a motion by Cymbaluk and a second by Bekkedahl. The motion carried 5-0.
Fire Department
Fire Chief Matt Clark presented his 2022 annual report and attempting to improve communication with the public and help them understand the impact of service.
Chief Clark reported that the fire department is up 18 percent on calls in the past year and that they cover a total area of 1,100 square miles.
Emergency Medical Services is 80 percent of those calls, which totaled 3,300. Total calls for service in 2022 were 5,200, surpassing Minot.
Commissioner Cymbaluk asked about flight crew transfer and how long it takes.
"Anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to complete that call for service," replies Clark.
Bekkedahl asked what kind of aptient would be transferred from the hospital to their home.
Clark stated most of the time it would be hospice care.
"These calls are under long distance transport because it is not a 9-1-1 call," said Clark. "Williston is the only fire department in the state that operates the ambulance and we take patients to Minot, Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo under Long Distance Transport. Those trips are seven to seven and a half hours one way. We have an extensive rotational schedule built in so our folks are taken care of. We want to make sure each patient receives the same level of care. The department is working on transparency and communication with the public."
Mayor Howard Klug expressed the importance of transparency.
"As we push the public safety sales tax, it is such a big part of our budget and everything else," said Klug. "We have to have transparency. We have to educate the citizens because there is a lot of misinformation out there. Reports like this are an open dialog and help us do a better job."
The report is on the City of Williston website and Chief Clark urged the public to send an email should they have any questions.
Public Works
The Director of Public Works, Kenny Bergstrom, presented bids for a new baler for the recycle center. The budgeted amount was $121,000 and one bid was received from Apex Equipment LLC for $163,050. Bergstrom suggested they award the bid to Apex Equipment with the contingency that they do not purchase containers for expanded recycle which had budgeted $60,000. That would keep them within their budget with a remaining balance of $17,950.
Commissioner Cymbaluk made the motion to approve with a second by Bekkedahl. The motion carried 5-0.