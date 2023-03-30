HELENA, Mont.  — The ACLU of Montana opposes the passage of House Bill 614 by the Senate Judiciary Committee that would allow children as young as 12 to be prosecuted as adults in Montana.

“House Bill 614 is antithetical to our values as Montanans by increasing the prosecution of young children as adults," said Maggie Bornstein, legislative session lobbyist with the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana. "We cannot turn our backs on vulnerable youth who make mistakes."



