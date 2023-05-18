I would like to give one final Scope Salute to a dear member of the Williston and Milaca communities, Tom Kvamme, who passed away Tuesday. Kvamme was a longtime sports editor and columnist for the Williston Herald. See obituary, Page A1
First time
I first knew of Tom all the way back in my days as a paperboy for the Williston Herald in 1985. I would read his articles and pay attention to who was selected to do the "picks of the week" for the week's NFL schedule. Many people would become "famous" to me for being asked to participate in this weekly tradition.
High school days
Tom was one of the many news people who wrote articles about our local sports in Watford City. He had a way about making it seem matter-of-fact and no big deal. When the Watford City Wolves Boys’ Basketball team won the state title in 1991, I was fortunate to be a part of that accomplishment. This event created many conversations years after.
College days
I played basketball and baseball at the then UND-W, and Tom was a fixture on bus rides to Wahpeton, Miles City, Powell and even on a trip to Arizona a time or two. Many a trip was made with Terry Olson, Phil Rabon or Penny Slagle driving the people mover. Tom would sleep in the first row, sometimes with seeds in his Santa Beard, and everyone either playing pinochle or sleeping behind them. Tom wrote about the local college athletes as if they were superstars. He made people sound way better than they sounded in the actual interview. That is the mark of a great journalist.
Post college days
Tom continued to do his journalism in Williston while I went on to Moorhead and Concordia College after UND-W. I finished my sports playing days and concentrated on earning my degree. Tom kept in touch, either through email or social media. He would mention me a few times in articles, wondering if he was short on ideas at the time. I had no idea we would cross paths again in my little town.
Tom and Linda move
Tom and Linda moved to Milaca in 2012 with the help of my friend Martin and our piano moving capabilities. Who knew I could do that? I learned afterward that Linda is a member of a very well known local family, that they were married here, and they wanted to live closer to her family. A very surprising connection! Thus begins our next journey.
Typical conversations
Tom (and sometimes Linda) and I would talk about just about everything. I would love to list all of the names we would reminisce about. But I am short on space. We shared stories of his childhood baseball teams from the north side and south side of Benson, Montana. We would talk about the time I came into the barber shop in Williston and wanted to get a haircut. We would talk about Nathan MacMaster and Tom’s trip to Ohio State to watch him perform. We would talk about Larry Grondahl being the baseball godfather in Williston and should get something named after him.
A frequent conversation included Phil Jackson (which would instantly send me back to seventh grade, and I'd go nuts to actually meet him) and a special campaign to change a highway to the "Phil Jackson Way." Terry Olson, Hunter Berg, Clint Chamberlin (coaching cross country while driving a truck with the athletes), Qvale boys all were frequent mentions and stories would flow like the Rum River out their back door. Soon it would be two hours later, I missed three texts from my wife, and my kids needed a ride home. Time to go!
Covid
Tom was hit with covid in November of 2021 and things never really got back to normal. He couldn’t walk very well and fell more than a few times. I told him that if he needed help with anything, I would be over as soon as I could make it. After the first few falls, I started to come over to their house on a much more regular basis. I still have some strength to me, even at my age, so if he went down, I could pick him up again. I was able to help him often with whatever he needed.
My dad/mom
Some of you know my history, some may not. I will give you the cliff notes version. My mom Kathy died in 1990 due to an aneurysm my junior year of high school. I carried her from our front door to the car before she had a massive stroke and died three days later. My dad died in 2015 with issues with his pancreas (probably cancer) after a very short stint in the hospital.
I never had the opportunity to care for them in their old age. Bev Leom, my second mom who still lives in Watford City, was able to do most of the heavy lifting in caring for my dad as I lived over eight hours away. I kind of felt cheated in a way. Kids are to be cared for by their parents, then kids are to take care of parents later in life. I never had that opportunity.
I felt the need to help as much as possible with Tom just as Mitch Albom took care of Morrie in the book, "Tuesdays with Morrie." Helping Tom and Linda became my calling, knowing this is what I was supposed to do with my parents. Moving things out for Christmas and moving them back in for spring. Taking apart a bed and moving a chair here or there. Helping clean the garage (easy to move things on the top shelf when you are 6’8”) and filling the bird feeder. Weed whipping their sloped backyard and helping them move in a raised garden filled my heart with things I would have done had my parents lived that long.
Tom and I would have even longer conversations after a ball game lasting over four hours at times. Jon Cole, Doug Black, Tom Suelzle, Lee Halvorson, Roxana Saberi became frequent centerpieces in long conversations when we could. He could name drop people on a dime. His most proud group of people would be Rob Heen and Cory Ihmels. He LOVED covering these two, even into their college days and beyond. Their accomplishments have been stuff of legends — get the connection — Coyote Legends!
Last month
Tom took a turn for the worse last month and was admitted to a rehab facility in Foley, Montana, to get his lungs back to normal. While there, his lungs began to fail even more, and he was admitted into a local hospital. I was able to visit him at the hospital a few times in Foley. He still had the same upbeat attitude and was looking forward to getting out. I missed the opportunity to see him on Monday by a mere five minutes. He passed on a Tuesday.
Likes
Tom liked everything about sports and human relations stories. He could spin a story on just about everything. Tom still has his NFL sideline jacket he was issued when he covered the Cleveland Browns and their Williston, ND, native equipment manager. He was proud he never gave it back.
Tom once asked Phil Jackson for an autograph in the locker room, then later found out that he wasn’t supposed to. Oops!
Tom enjoyed the Minnesota Twins. Even though they haven’t been relevant since 1991. Why can’t they get pitching?
Tom was an avid Vikings fan. Talking about what they are doing wrong became the "day after the game" conversation. This happened often.
Tom enjoyed everything from Williston. Band Day, Chokecherry Festival, Virgil Syverson Band Shell, WHS, baseball, sports and rec show, all were carried in his heart as we had deep connections to these events and groups.
Tom was a proud veteran from the Vietnam War. His flags in front of his house were always flown with pride in his country. I even helped him dig the hole for the flagpole.
Final tribute
Those who helped Tom were numerous over the past few years. I know several in particular who will miss him greatly. While they are not mentioned here, he still talked about them many times with a grateful heart for the time and effort given to him and Linda.
I am sure others have a similar story about Tom. They have their own tribute from their own experiences. This is from me. This is about my friend. The time we spent together. The one who built a bridge from me to my parents. The one who taught me relationships are key to life — be these new ones or very old ones. The one who gave me one last gift — the day he died. I was an umpire in Cambridge, Montana, with Cambridge High School vs. Sartell High School on Tuesday. He gave me my first perfect game I have ever seen or been a part of. Thank you Tom!
This is the final Scope Salute to Tom Kvamme, friend, father, grandfather, sports nut, veteran, community leader … Santa.
As his last column stated, “For now, the old fingers have reached the max and then some. That means, till the next time we meet again, be kind to one another.”