The Williston Police Department gave kids an opportunity to come out with their bicycles and learn all about bike safety when they hosted their annual Bike Rodeo Tuesday. This event has been happening for over 30 years, and everyone involved had a blast.
"We put this on every year for the kids when the weather gets warmer to come and practice watching for cars and checking for turns," said Ashley Celander, Community Engagement Officer.
Celander said that her favorite part of the event was seeing the kids having fun and just going through the obstacle course over and over again, until the parents were ready to leave.
The obstacle course had several stations, manned with police officers and other volunteers. The stations included:
a simulation of leaving your driveway and looking both ways to see oncoming traffic, a scanning station where kids were tasked with focusing on riding between cones while still looking left and right, areas set up to increase maneuverability, practice areas to learn tight turns, a figure-eight track, intersections, a slow race where kids learned how to operate their bike at slow speeds without putting their feet down, and a rock dodge, where children had to be adamant to watch for any obstructions that may be in their riding path.
Sugared up by snow cones, the laughter was loud throughout the evening. Parents stood by the course and were able to watch their kids learn skills that could be lifesaving this summer.
"If there's a way to get hurt, he'll find it," said Kayla Hill.
Hill brought her son Theo, whose favorite summer activity is riding his orange bicycle. The Hills have been attending the Bike Rodeo for the last four years, and plan to come again next year. Hill said that the event helps give her son the refresher he needs every summer before he goes out on his bicycle.
The Williston PD raffled off four bikes at the end of the evening, and every child that did not have a helmet was given one.