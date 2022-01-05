Williston Boom 10U_2021 Junior Olympics Champs

The Williston Boom girls fastpitch 10 and under softball team won the 2021 state championship for the B Division during the North Dakota State Junior Olympics Championship over the July 9 weekend.

 Submitted Photo • Williston Herald

Williston Boom Fastpitch and The Pitt House of Gainz will be hosting the second annual corn hole tournament on Feb. 5 this year, and there’s still time to sign up.

The tournament is held to support the Williston Boom Fastpitch program.

Money raised from the event is intended to help pay for fees, gear and other financial necessities that the Boom Fastpitch Program might need to cover this season.

Joe Barsh, the director of recreation and facilities at the Williston Area Recreation Center, said at its core the tournament is a fundraiser that will help area kids.

That in itself is a huge deal and a great benefit to the community, Barsh said.

He also said it not only benefits the community but it also brings attention to corn hole in general, since the sport is seeing rising interest.

This year the tournament will be at the Williston ARC tennis courts starting at 1 p.m. on Feb. 5.

The event is also sanctioned by the American Cornhole League and will be ran by Travis Kitchens, the facility maintenance manager at the Williston ARC.

The entry fee is $50 for each team and only individuals who are 21 or older can participate.

Teams will be categorized into two brackets—the advanced bracket or beginner bracket.

Winning teams in the advanced bracket will receive $1,000 payout and the winning team in the beginner bracket will receive a $500 payout.

There will also be a silent auction and those in attendance will have the option to provide a free will donation to receive a “Taco in a Bag.”

The tournament saw major success in its inaugural year.

Barsh said they saw 40 teams participate last year, which was well more than the 20 they expected.

That’s also why they had to host the event at a bigger location this year.

Those who are interested in competing can register by contacting either Barsh at 701-770-9767 or Lexi Halvorson at 701-426-0358.

The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Feb. 4.

